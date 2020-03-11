Man charged with felony kidnapping following hostage situation

Is in custody after a two hour standoff with tupelo police police said he held two women hostage against their will wtva's emma packard shot this exclusively video of the man surrendering to police after it ended.

;you can see here behind me where the man has his hand raised when approaching the officers.

Deputy chief jackie clayton said the hostage situation took place on van buren avenue which is near the hospital.

Wtva's wayne hereford joins us live in tupelo where the scene of this morning's hostage situation is still active.

We now have new information from the tupelo police department.

Deputy police chief jackie clayton says that officers got the call to the scene on 1103 van buren street around 630 this morning.

Once on the scene they made contact with henry doss jr .

Police say that two adult females were being held against their will and that doss refused to come out of the house and talk to police .

Pol;ice say that after 90 minutes doss released the two women and surrendered to police .

Doss is now being charged with felony kidnapping.

They expect more charges.

Later in the day , police investigators were back at the house searching for more evidence according to one of the officers.

I spoke with a man who said he is henry doss' brother and was outside the scene most of the morning to find out what was going on.

Take sot "what concerns you the most?

Well what's going on.

I don't know what's going on.they ain't telling me nothing.

Do you know anything about the situation?"

Don't know anything."

Take live tight at five we will talk to a woman who says she is henry doss's fiance' and was inside the house during the hostage ordeal.

Reporting live wayne hereford wtva nine news new information in the arrest