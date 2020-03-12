An ex-LAPD officer found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge.



Tweets about this 🔥+🐶=🌭@law🌈 RT @JacobMaxReal: Killers get VIP treatment in India - In Less than 40 days they are Free!! Some are elected to Power! People vote for th… 14 hours ago Brian B. Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years Life Imprisonment For Killing A Man Five Years Ago https://t.co/WMN9bUF9FS 16 hours ago Simon Tells Killers get VIP treatment in India - In Less than 40 days they are Free!! Some are elected to Power! People vote… https://t.co/BVquC5tc45 19 hours ago Uglyjudge Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/RTGMSHJthe #SmartNews 20 hours ago lovemymotherjuggs 👮🏻‍♀️ RT @BoneKnightmare: Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/BbBI… 21 hours ago #TheResistance Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/BbBIqPWkeS 1 day ago BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/ieQ4C8c5Eb 1 day ago WILKDOGG52 Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico… https://t.co/fwouCoejHv 1 day ago