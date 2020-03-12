Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico

Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico

Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico

An ex-LAPD officer found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sattylaw

🔥+🐶=🌭@law🌈 RT @JacobMaxReal: Killers get VIP treatment in India - In Less than 40 days they are Free!! Some are elected to Power! People vote for th… 14 hours ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years Life Imprisonment For Killing A Man Five Years Ago https://t.co/WMN9bUF9FS 16 hours ago

JacobMaxReal

Simon Tells Killers get VIP treatment in India - In Less than 40 days they are Free!! Some are elected to Power! People vote… https://t.co/BVquC5tc45 19 hours ago

Uglyjudge1

Uglyjudge Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/RTGMSHJthe #SmartNews 20 hours ago

motherjuggs

lovemymotherjuggs 👮🏻‍♀️ RT @BoneKnightmare: Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/BbBI… 21 hours ago

BoneKnightmare

#TheResistance Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/BbBIqPWkeS 1 day ago

BlackInformant

BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico https://t.co/ieQ4C8c5Eb 1 day ago

WILKDOGG13

WILKDOGG52 Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico… https://t.co/fwouCoejHv 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published

Man Found Guilty In Fatal Pedestrian Collision While Using Fentanyl [Video]Man Found Guilty In Fatal Pedestrian Collision While Using Fentanyl

He faces a maximum of 11 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.