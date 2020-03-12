Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City

Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City

Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City

A new observation platform in Hudson Yards is offering the adventurous a skyline view from 100 stories up.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York observation deck dares you to walk on glass, 1,100 feet up in the air

At 1,100 feetl, ‘Edge’ is now officially open to the public in New York City. The deck consists...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

juleshyman

Julie Hyman Here's a little cheer/virus break for you: my son's class was the first public group to visit @EdgeNYC -- the obser… https://t.co/M3KWP5T0KQ 12 hours ago

StormingSeas

Storming Seas Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City https://t.co/ONw095c3yA via @YouTube 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings [Video]Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings

The weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

Coronavirus: New Yorkers Staying Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mobbing Grocery Stores [Video]Coronavirus: New Yorkers Staying Away From Usual Public Hangouts But Mobbing Grocery Stores

At least three more New York City public schools were closed Friday because of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores while many other restaurants and gather..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.