Klopp praises Atletico as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Atletico Madid and a style of play that baffled him after his side were knocked out of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate in extra time on Wednesday night.

Klopp refused to blame his keeper Adrian after the mistake that led to Atletico's first goal.

