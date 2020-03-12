KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen: Day One

C1 3 first game of the day...elizabethtown taking on bullitt east.

E-town's lexi taylor drives...stops...kno cks down the pull- up jumper.

She had a game-high 28.

Chargers trying to pull away...whitney hay with the transition three.

Nails it!

She led her team with 16.

Bullitt east up 8...just over 4 to go.

E-town needing a bucket.

Kyra freeman gets the pass...drives...spins and scores.

Panthers trail by 4..with about 3 to go.

Emma egan...drives puts up the floater...it falls.

Puts bullitt east up 55 to 49.

They'd never look back.

Bullitt east beats e-town...66 to 55.

Second game of the day...letcher county central and reigning c1 3 state champs ryle.

Big story of this game...the reigning tournament m-v-p and oregon signee maddie scherr out with an ankle injury suffered in the region tournament.

L-c-c taking advantage early.

Keira couch nails the corner three.

Kaylee banks misses...gets her own rebound...shot goes and one!

She led her team with 21.

Here come the lady raiders... abby holtman from deep.

Drains the three.

Holtman again...a foot or so to the right.

Got em!

She finished with 11.

Ryle wins this one...and they win it big...59 to 36 over letcher county central.

To the night games now...pikeville taking on casey county.

Pikeville's kelsey tackett takes the defender off the dribble.

Shoots and scores.

She finished with 7.

Jordyn stephens dribbling and just decides to pull up.

Nails the jumper.

She had a game-high 16 points.

Final possesion of the game...pikeville down three...tackett for the tie... she misses...ballgame.

That's the joy and pain of march.

Casey county marches on...they beat pikeville 49 to 46.

Final game of the night...franklin county and anderson county.

Fourth quarter nevaeh carter- and one, franklin goes up 36-34....just over four to go in the game.

Now a one point game..

Anna foley gets a hand on the inbounds..ball's loose.

Rachel satterly comes up with it and scores the lay-in..

38-37 anderson with 49 seconds left.

Final chance for franklin..

Down three..

Brooklyn miles shot no good.

Anderson wins this one over franklin...40 to 37.

Here's satterly and their head coach clay birdswhistle on that go ahead bucket.

Here's a look at how the girls sweet sixteen shakes out after day one.