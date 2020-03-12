Global  

2020 Volvo XC90 Design Preview

Volvo Cars has unveiled a refreshed version of its best-selling Volvo XC90 large SUV, the company's top-of-the-line flagship, adding a newly-developed fuel-saving engine option that marks the next step in the company's ambitious electrification strategy.

The refreshed Volvo XC90 for the first time offers customers Volvo's advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system, which is coupled with its existing internal combustion engines to create a new integrated electrified powertrain, under its new 'B' badge.

This new electrified powertrain offers drivers up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving.

The new brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking.

The introduction of the new XC90 'B'-badged cars represents a major step for Volvo Cars towards its electrification ambitions.

The new 'B'-badged cars complement Volvo's existing T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid electrified option on the new Volvo XC90.

On the outside, the refreshed XC90 offers subtle upgrades to the original award-winning exterior design, such as new wheels, exterior colours and a modern new grill, among other details.

On the inside, the superlative and award-winning interior design remains in place, but perhaps the most noticeable addition is the fact that it can be ordered with a range of different seating configurations.

From the four-seat Excellence variant and the seven-seat family SUV to the brand new six-seat configuration, the Volvo XC90 is available with any number of seats that best fits people's preferences and lifestyles.

New interior materials including a wool blend offer further options for personalisation.

