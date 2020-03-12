Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

EAM Jaishankar says evacuation efforts from Italy and Iran underway; Harsh Vardhan gives update on labs testing for Coronavirus; China declares peak of virus outbreak is over; India suspends all tourist visas till April 15th; Rajinikanth outlines political vision, says he doesn't want to be CM; Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Rajnath Singh & Amit Shah and more news #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #CoronavirusPandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agarwalsachinsk

Sachin Agarwal RT @ANI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight #CoronaVirus. https://t.co… 2 days ago

IndianRestCong

restaurantindia.in Sales slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak! The restaurant Industry is witnessing a major slowdown & are makin… https://t.co/3MDzvIMhWJ 2 days ago

abhaskumarsinha

Abhas Kumar Sinha 🇮🇳 RT @the_hindu: Making a statement in #LokSabha, Mr. Jaishankar assured that India is equipped to handle the #coronavirus pandemic, and appr… 2 days ago

RajRockstaar

Raj Rockstaar RT @Geeta_Mohan: #Breaking #MEA will be briefing foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight the #CoronavirusPandemic. A b… 2 days ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight #CoronaVirus https://t.co/VrHDVNknZn 3 days ago

prathod2008

ThePriteshRathod 🇮🇳 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight #CoronaVirus3 days ago

Oneindia

OneIndia #CoronaVirusinIndia | @MEAIndia to brief foreign diplomats today on efforts India is making to fight coronavirus.… https://t.co/wu2IZ0bC8X 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
China coronavirus curb celebrated by government [Video]

China coronavirus curb celebrated by government

As infection numbers surge globally, downward trend in China continues with communist party hailing its efforts as major victory.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.