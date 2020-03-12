Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings.

This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St.

Patrick’s Day Parade.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade For 1st Time In History

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, postponing the parade was a decision that did not come easily for...
CBS 2 - Published

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns”...
CBS 2 - Published


