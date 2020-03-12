Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Following the announcement, President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban between the US and all 26 EU countries, excluding the UK.

The NBA have also cancelled their upcoming season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevenSent

🅢🅣🅔🅥🅔🅝🅢🅔🅝🅣 Watch @fox8news's broadcast: Jennifer Jordan and Bill Sheil have the latest on the coronavirus here in Ohio. https://t.co/bI0epfliVi 9 minutes ago

ElAlam_Vnz

Elena El Alam H. RT @radionz: The Ministry of Health is treating a case on a cruise ship in Akaroa as a suspected case. The person has symptoms and has been… 9 minutes ago

HiblerDana

ThankfulTurtle 🐢 Wisdom Justice Love RT @AnnaMeiler: For those watching #CBSN around the world: You're watching CBSN Boston because our national headquarters in NYC is closed a… 13 minutes ago

radionz

RNZ The Ministry of Health is treating a case on a cruise ship in Akaroa as a suspected case. The person has symptoms a… https://t.co/X1Nv3T6O3M 16 minutes ago

hulagangster

Kathie Stevenson 🌺 RT @GlobalOkanagan: Missed the latest coronavirus update for B.C. from Dr. Bonnie Henry? Watch the full press conference here https://t.co/… 54 minutes ago

j9e9n9n9

🇨🇦JENN🇨🇦 RT @CKNW: Missed the latest coronavirus update for B.C. from Dr. Bonnie Henry? Watch the full press conference here https://t.co/yGFQqpZroR 57 minutes ago

LauraGr74760407

Laura G RT @GlobalBC: Missed the latest coronavirus update for B.C. from Dr. Bonnie Henry? Watch the full press conference here https://t.co/fWA1b7… 57 minutes ago

CKNW

CKNW Missed the latest coronavirus update for B.C. from Dr. Bonnie Henry? Watch the full press conference here https://t.co/yGFQqpZroR 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Officially Postponed To Sept. Due To Coronavirus Crisis [Video]

Boston Marathon Officially Postponed To Sept. Due To Coronavirus Crisis

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:08Published
Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update [Video]

Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update

ET Canada has the latest on all the entertainment events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Plus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson update fans on their recovery from the virus.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.