'Steps taken by Modi govt not enough to tackle coronavirus': Congress

'Steps taken by Modi govt not enough to tackle coronavirus': Congress

‘Steps taken by Modi govt not enough to tackle coronavirus’: Congress

Congress launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the government is silent about the number of hospitals or doctors available to deal with those affected.

He also called government’s decision to suspend visas as a knee-jerk reaction.

Surjewala said that PM Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seem to have no knowledge of coronavirus scare.

