Karan Johar used to copy Jaya Prada's 'Dafli wale' dance steps 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published Karan Johar used to copy Jaya Prada's 'Dafli wale' dance steps Filmmaker Karan Johar's all time favourite song is "Dafli wale dafli bajaa", in the Rishi Kapoor-Jaya Prada starrer "Sargam", which had released in 1979.