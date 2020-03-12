Global  

BJP, opposition spar over Delhi violence: Who said what

A heated debate was witnessed in Rajya Sabha over the Delhi violence.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned why those who gave provocative slogans were not arrested till now.

BJP said that this spate of violence seemed to be a political conspiracy and added that the movement preceding the violence had no leaders who would negotiate with the government.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien slammed the Modi govt and said that everyone knows who benefits from riots.

Watch the full video for all the details.

