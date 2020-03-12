Global  

'Like a tsunami': Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for India's economic slowdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the slowdown of the Indian economy.

Rahul said PM Modi’s ideologies and policies have destroyed the nation’s economy.

What we have seen is only the beginning of a tsunami, things will get worse.

Prime Minister Modi is not speaking a word on the grim shape of the economy, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not even understand the economy,” Gandhi said.

“In 2008, there was a similar shock wave.

The Indian economy was protected by our policies.

We can see what is happening to the stock market.

The economy has been destroyed by the Modi government,” Rahul added.

