La mejor forma de evitar un contagio por coronavirus

La mejor forma de evitar un contagio por coronavirus

La mejor forma de evitar un contagio por coronavirus

La noticia sobre una paciente infectada con COVID-19 ha generado mucho pánico en la comunidad.

En este video te informamos las mejores prácticas para evitar un contagio por esta pandemia.

Recent related videos from verified sources

El mejor antídoto contra el coronavirus es un buen lavado de manos [Video]

El mejor antídoto contra el coronavirus es un buen lavado de manos

Por la llegada del coronavirus al país, los bumangueses han agotado los antibacteriales. Pero según expertos esta no es la única, ni la mejor opción para evitar las bacterias.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published
