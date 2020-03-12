Global  

Cillian Murphy In 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Cillian Murphy In 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Cillian Murphy In 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Cillian Murphy takes viewers behind the scenes for a look at his role in John Krasinski's thrilling sequel "A Quiet Place Part II", starring Emily Blunt.

"A Quiet Place: Part II" - cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou

*Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* Following the events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt,...
AceShowbiz


jcksaCinema

Jackisa Cinema A Quiet Place 2 Theory: Cillian Murphy Was Forced to Kill [SPOILER] https://t.co/4rFlyEn7nt https://t.co/EL3ueKf4s7 2 hours ago

laneyrae_b

Laney Brown After falling in love w cillian murphy as jonathan crane after rewatching the dark knight trilogy, I’ve started to… https://t.co/4egCHLUOnw 6 hours ago

Cinetext

Cinetext RT @Cinetext: A QUIET PLACE Part 2 (2020) • 🆕 Featurette | 'Cillian Murphy' • Delve into the mystery behind Cillian Murphy’s character with… 22 hours ago

mansionofcelebs

Mansion Of Celebs (PIC) Cillian Murphy: A Quiet Place Part II' premiere, Rose Theater, Jazz, Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall,… https://t.co/as6Hj7j1rN 1 day ago

inventtheworst

french rat kinda pissed that a quiet place 2 got pushed back bc i NEED to see cillian murphy in an at least semi-good movie...… https://t.co/MkUW3Sx7j8 1 day ago

cinemabravoph

Cinema Bravo Hero or villain? Cillian Murphy lurks in the mystery of horror sequel film A QUIET PLACE PART 2. Coming soon in cin… https://t.co/LEOCqwZtPA 2 days ago

callaiwatson13

callai RT @Dylan_Co23: Cillian Murphy in the new A Quiet Place is just gonna be unreal 2 days ago

Dylan_Co23

Dyl Cillian Murphy in the new A Quiet Place is just gonna be unreal 2 days ago


Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II" [Video]

Millicent Simmonds & Djimon Hounsou On The Highly-Anticipated Horror Movie, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Following the deadly events at home, "Quiet Place II" starts off with the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) having to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:12Published
Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II" [Video]

Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II"

Actors Millicent Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou tell stories of working on the set of "A Quiet Place: Part II." The two go on to reveal that co-star Cillian Murphy wanted to be cast in the film so badly..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published
