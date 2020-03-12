Cillian Murphy In 'A Quiet Place Part II' 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:38s - Published Cillian Murphy In 'A Quiet Place Part II' Cillian Murphy takes viewers behind the scenes for a look at his role in John Krasinski's thrilling sequel "A Quiet Place Part II", starring Emily Blunt.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jackisa Cinema A Quiet Place 2 Theory: Cillian Murphy Was Forced to Kill [SPOILER] https://t.co/4rFlyEn7nt https://t.co/EL3ueKf4s7 2 hours ago Laney Brown After falling in love w cillian murphy as jonathan crane after rewatching the dark knight trilogy, I’ve started to… https://t.co/4egCHLUOnw 6 hours ago Cinetext RT @Cinetext: A QUIET PLACE Part 2 (2020) • 🆕 Featurette | 'Cillian Murphy' • Delve into the mystery behind Cillian Murphy’s character with… 22 hours ago Mansion Of Celebs (PIC) Cillian Murphy: A Quiet Place Part II' premiere, Rose Theater, Jazz, Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall,… https://t.co/as6Hj7j1rN 1 day ago french rat kinda pissed that a quiet place 2 got pushed back bc i NEED to see cillian murphy in an at least semi-good movie...… https://t.co/MkUW3Sx7j8 1 day ago Cinema Bravo Hero or villain? Cillian Murphy lurks in the mystery of horror sequel film A QUIET PLACE PART 2. Coming soon in cin… https://t.co/LEOCqwZtPA 2 days ago callai RT @Dylan_Co23: Cillian Murphy in the new A Quiet Place is just gonna be unreal 2 days ago Dyl Cillian Murphy in the new A Quiet Place is just gonna be unreal 2 days ago