Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS.

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA REACHED BHOPAL ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON, A DAY AFTER JOINING THE BJP, TO A ROUSING WELCOME BY WORKERS IN HIS NEW PARTY.

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI TODAY HIT OUT AT FORMER MADHYA PRADESH CONGRESS LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SAYING HE ABANDONED HIS IDEOLOGY BECAUSE HE WAS WORRIED ABOUT HIS POLITICAL FUTURE.

THE FIRST ODI BETWEEN INDIA AND SOUTH AFRICA WAS ON THURSDAY ABANDONED WITHOUT A BALL BEING BOWLED DUE TO INCESSANT RAIN IN DHARAMSALA.

THE BOARD OF CONTROL FOR CRICKET IN INDIA NOW IS DISCUSSING THE POSSIBILITY OF HOLDING THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 BEHIND CLOSED DOORS AS A FALLOUT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

AS THE PANIC OVER CORONAVIRUS HAS GRIPPED THE ENTIRE WORLD, A SAD NEWS FOR ALL THE TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA.

AND OTHER NEWS