California Governor Urges Residents to Cancel Large Public Gatherings On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for all large gatherings to be halted until at least the end of March.

The move is being done in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Gavin Newsom, via 'New York Post' By Newsom’s definition, that means all non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people in spaces such as stadiums, cafeterias or outdoor areas.

He also urged smaller events to proceed only if people distance themselves from each other by at least six feet.

Newsom believes that these changes can have a “cascading effect,” saving lives and preserving “critical health care resources.” Gavin Newsom, via 'New York Post' California currently has at least 181 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with four recorded deaths.

