Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how Coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

David 安大卫 USA cases of #Covid_19 surpass 1,700 https://t.co/Jitapqfqvy If you want to slow down the spread of this global pan… https://t.co/N8WvyXoSY7 5 hours ago

Mohammad Reza Sabzalipour #US Congressman #Ilhan_Omar has called for the suspension of #US_sanctions against #Iran over the spread of the… https://t.co/eHI35rWExA 3 hours ago

Mohammad Rezaee RT @Sabzalipour : #US Congressman #Ilhan_Omar has called for the suspension of #US_sanctions against #Iran over the spread of the #coronavir … 3 hours ago

루츠 RT @cbcnewsbc : "No quarts of milk in Bellingham. No trips to Disneyland." B.C.'s health minister advised against all non-essential travel o… 57 minutes ago