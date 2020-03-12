Global  

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead.

Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says.

Right now no foul play is expected.

