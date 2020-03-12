Global  

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

“We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation,” said the PM.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says many more will die in UK

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said "many more families are going to lose loved ones before their...
The Argus - Published

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' [Video]Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

