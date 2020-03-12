Global  

Meghan Markle Takes Baby Archie on 2-Hour-Long Walks in Canada

Meghan Markle Takes Baby Archie on 2-Hour-Long Walks in Canada

Meghan Markle Takes Baby Archie on 2-Hour-Long Walks in Canada

Meghan Markle’s idea of living it up is not all about designer clothes and fancy royal engagements.

But rather going for long walks in the woods with her son.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

