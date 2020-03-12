Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage

Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage

Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage

Spectacular footage captured a sea of clouds flowing over mountains in southern China.

The amazing view was filmed at Yangshimu Scenic Spot in Anfu county in Jiangxi Province on March 7.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazing sea of tulips bloom in Chinese town [Video]Amazing sea of tulips bloom in Chinese town

Impressive drone footage captures a sea of colourful tulips blooming in a Chinese town. The pretty scene was filmed in the city of Hengyang in southern China's Hunan Province on March 4. Besides..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

Take a trip to Machu Picchu via drone, this footage is incredible [Video]Take a trip to Machu Picchu via drone, this footage is incredible

8,000 ft above sea level lies Machu Picchu, one of the world's most fantastic sights. The region includes a rainforest, carved structures made from natural rock, and so much more. Machu Picchu is an..

Credit: Yahoo Now     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.