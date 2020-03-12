Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK has now moved to the delay phase in the fight against coronavirus.

The prime minister spoke at a press conference in 10 Downing Street after chairing the government's emergency Cobra meeting this afternoon.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


UK shutdown plan as Coronavirus 'delay' phase to start with schools to close and large gatherings cancelled

UK shutdown plan as Coronavirus 'delay' phase to start with schools to close and large gatherings cancelledThe government emergency Cobra committee is set to sanction the next phase of the response to the...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcw911

JCW RT @heraldscotland: ICYMI: People who are suffering with #Coronavirus symptoms should stay at home for seven days – under tough rules deplo… 3 days ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland ICYMI: People who are suffering with #Coronavirus symptoms should stay at home for seven days – under tough rules d… https://t.co/y62YRQVwCe 3 days ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Nicola Sturgeon confirms coronavirus moved from 'contain' to 'delay' phase https://t.co/ChLRbN7o0M 4 days ago

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma: Coronavirus in Ireland – Minister for Health Simon Harris confirms country now in delay phase of .… https://t.co/MWwMvRXD73 4 days ago

Owain_Phillips

Owain Phillips RT @ITVWales: Wales' friendly against USA cancelled amid #coronavirus outbreak, @FAWales confirms https://t.co/ETKKI6y7vV https://t.co/1Ao7… 4 days ago

karenenglish06

Karen English RT @davidhunter7: Health Minister Robin Swann confirms measures taken from Containment to delay phase of Coronavirus spread will be UK wide… 4 days ago

AlisonHarriso16

Allie Tennisfan🎾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @IMADSCOTLAND: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms banning of mass gatherings may be imminent as we move to the delay phase of tackl… 4 days ago

IMADSCOTLAND

IMAD SCOTLAND GROUP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms banning of mass gatherings may be imminent as we move to the delay phase of… https://t.co/1cPFPio6Ha 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' [Video]

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate [Video]

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called &quot;delay phase&quot; which includes the option of more stringent..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.