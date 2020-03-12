Global  

Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News

Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News

Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News

Lady Gaga has gathered together a collection of inspirational stories written by young people into a new anthology book entitled Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, due out on Sept.

22.

