The curvy model who walked the Chanel runway is sparking a debate

Model Jill Kortleve became the first plus-size model to walk in a Chanel fashion show... since Crystal Renn walked in the 2011 Cruise Collection show .

Throughout Fashion Week, she also walked for big brands like Jacquemus, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.

Admittedly, casting Kortleve was a big move for the brands.

It also sparked a debate online about what’s considered “plus size” in the fashion community.

For reference, Kortleve is 5′ 9″ with a 31″ waist, according to Muse Management.

According to the CDC, the average woman has a 38.7-inch waist.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan notes that the fashion industry considers “plus size” to be size 8 and above

