Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox

This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
This dream-like adventure game is exclusive to Xbox
‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ is exclusively on Xbox and Windows 10!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Master_TMO

Master_TMO Nothing quite like waking up in the middle of the night from a dream, and saying to yourself "this a D&D adventure"… https://t.co/1cLsJQHlr4 17 hours ago

catfriloux

catherine friloux RT @breannahunter26: It's always been a dream of mine to play D1 softball and it has finally happened. I would like to announce my commitme… 21 hours ago

Majenta_Dream

Jennifer 🌸🌺 a Blue Lion at heart RT @AdalynGrace_: I’m giving away an Owlcrate exclusive edition of ALL THE STARS AND TEETH! To enter: 1. Like and retweet this image! 2. T… 23 hours ago

ethnistic

hot blind mouse stan account i had a whole***dream about elis n it was so surreal i wish j could replay it like its such a perfectly crafted u… https://t.co/RPQTOyECJP 4 days ago

CFVixen

CrueltyFreeVixen I had a dream I was on an adventure and woke up with my hair like this - was it really a dream?? #crazyhair… https://t.co/G980QTPtsa 5 days ago

Bracord1

Bracord RT @michalmarek77: Eghna World by wasterblaz. This Dream lights up all these fantastic, cherished memories about J.C. Mézières and his Val… 5 days ago

grinningxbobcat

grinningbobcat🌹🤟 @deanlines This was like my dream adventure in high school. I wish we could have found a trap door like this. 5 days ago

michalmarek77

MM Eghna World by wasterblaz. This Dream lights up all these fantastic, cherished memories about J.C. Mézières and hi… https://t.co/E7gbhZi6zY 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X [Video]Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.