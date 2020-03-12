Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board Grand Princess cruise ship 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:24s - Published Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board Grand Princess cruise ship Watch the full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland due to a coronavirus outbreak, Brigadier General Joane Mathews said at a news conference Thursday.