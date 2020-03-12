Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Global  

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of having an "adversarial relationship with the truth" and ignoring scientific advice.

"Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration," Biden said in a 20-minute speech delivered from his home state of Delaware.

The former vice president's afternoon address came a little more than 16 hours after Trump made his own national address from the White House and was intended to give Americans a glimpse of how he would handle an international crisis as president.



