Walmart, Publix, Target Placing Limits on Wipes and Sanitizers 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published Walmart, Publix, Target Placing Limits on Wipes and Sanitizers As shoppers continue to stock up on items like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes over coronavirus fears, stores like Publix, Target, and Walmart are limiting the number of items shoppers can buy.

Coronavirus rationing: Target, Walmart limit purchases of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper Target and Walmart are joining Costco, Kroger and Publix in limiting COVID-19 shoppers by rationing...

