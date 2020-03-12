Global  

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Following Harvey Weinstein's sentencing to 23 years in a New York State prison Wednesday morning, actress Kate Becksinale recounted a 2001 incident with the fallen Hollywood mogul that left her in tears.

