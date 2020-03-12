Chalk the Bern! California man uses crosswalk lines to complete a 'Bernie' chalk drawing

Global  

A man in Santa Cruz, California, used a crosswalk to complete a Bernie chalk drawing on February 14, 2020.

A man in Santa Cruz, California, used a crosswalk to complete a Bernie chalk drawing on February 14, 2020.

He has supported Bernie Sanders since 2015 and will continue to support him throughout his campaign.




