Live after the announcement that the WAC Tournament was canceled

mitch sthilaire 😷 With news that tomorrow’s “big announcement” is likely to be a shutdown of all non-essential services - gyms, bars,… https://t.co/RExfWW3a28 11 minutes ago

jerry hopper @bpontarelli Here is what NL looks like 5 minutes after the official announcement that cafe's/coffeeshops/restauran… https://t.co/SZna48strG 2 hours ago

Planet #FPL (James) 🌍🎧 And after...? The schedule for following weeks depends on the PL's announcement on Thursday, from there we will… https://t.co/tYYA6vsBbX 6 hours ago

Michelle Barnett RT @KetoAurelius: ANNOUNCEMENT: After a year of r&d, I’ve done it. I’ve created a beef liver product that tastes good. No seasoning.… 7 hours ago

Peter Cook I was vilified for saying that parents would be sharing #Pampers after #Brexit. Today, I heard an announcement at… https://t.co/v1W9R92mZz 10 hours ago

spider-babey haymitch & katniss’ conversation after the quarter quell announcement ,,,, you could live 1000 lifetimes and never… https://t.co/rCZT8u0sJP 1 day ago