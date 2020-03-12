Global  

Pandemic Highlights The Stunning Number Of Americans Who Lack Broadband Internet

The coronavirus outbreak is pushing workers to work at home, online, if at all possible.

But according to Business Insider, millions more Americans could be left behind than the government estimates.

The Federal Communications Commission says 21 million Americans lack high-speed internet access.

However, one of its top officials says it "radically overstates" the actual number of people online.

Last year, a Microsoft study found 162 million Americans lack broadband internet.

