Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

ET Canada has all the details.

Colin Hanks Updates Fans on Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colin Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, has posted an update on how Tom and Rita Wilson are doing amid...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com•CBS News•Gothamist•Indian Express•AceShowbiz•BBC News•SOHH


Rita Wilson Says the Only "Corona" She Wants Is the One You Drink

While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remain quarantined with coronavirus, they're finding some humor in...
E! Online - Published


wavybrownhair

wavybrownhair RT @TIME: Hanks and Wilson were released five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus https://t.co/oetyXPvaK6 28 minutes ago

GodReports

Mark Ellis RT @CBNNews: As the recent illness of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson has shown that no one is immune from COVID-19, now word comes that… 35 minutes ago

ssnnfernandez

Susan RT @cnni: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home ther… 58 minutes ago

CBNNews

CBN News As the recent illness of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson has shown that no one is immune from COVID-19, now word… https://t.co/De5BbxsOjm 1 hour ago

violetclear1

ana eva perez perez RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CwElwTW0PD https://t.… 2 hours ago

ahlaw1

Monsieur Ahmed Notable Celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Hollywood Idris Elba, Hollywood Sir Lucian… https://t.co/PqKnHO1s6Z 3 hours ago

JoeLee45485418

Joe Lee RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CTTigddxl7 8 hours ago

WatchTVAnywhere

Watch TV Abroad Days after Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they were both diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Wilson dec… https://t.co/sh9XY7gpvh 8 hours ago


Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update [Video]

Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update

'Saving Mr. Banks' actor Tom Hanks has given fans an update after testing positive for coronavirus, as he revealed "symptoms are much the same".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
