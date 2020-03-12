Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Say 'No' To Panic-Buying During Coronavirus Outbreak

Say 'No' To Panic-Buying During Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Say 'No' To Panic-Buying During Coronavirus Outbreak

Say 'No' To Panic-Buying During Coronavirus Outbreak

A Dallas psychiatrist urges people to calm down for a second and really analyze what is happening to avoid overreactiing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Investors need to brave 'ghosts of 2008' and keep cash ready amid the coronavirus sell-off, top market strategist says

Investors need to brave 'ghosts of 2008' and keep cash ready amid the coronavirus sell-off, top market strategist says· *The economic threat posed by coronavirus is "the perfect storm" of numerous market pressures,...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus Outbreak: Confined to their homes, quarantined Italians sing together

Life has come to a standstill after the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China's...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nelson_MK_Poon

NP JJ RT @HongKongFP: [Recap] Carrots, sticks, sermons and nudges: How to tackle panic buying during a disease outbreak https://t.co/CcrVwOiZd3… 16 minutes ago

KLStorey

Ken Storey RT @MegPiePi: This is unacceptable. One thing that would help immediately is if people would STOP PANIC BUYING AND STAY HOME. https://t.co/… 18 minutes ago

GD_Retail_News

GD Retail News Britain’s leading #supermarkets have signed up to a letter from @the_brc urging customers to shop responsibly duri… https://t.co/SYzRnqy4uO 38 minutes ago

rhb4

rhb (That's more like it!) RT @BritishHeraldUK: LONDON - On Sunday, British food retailers pleaded shoppers to quit panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak stati… 45 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald LONDON - On Sunday, British food retailers pleaded shoppers to quit panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak st… https://t.co/8PhUJ8y6pm 48 minutes ago

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines WATCH: Long queues of shoppers fill their trolleys with supplies during a panic buying spree in Manila, the Philipp… https://t.co/4SecLdKHoS 1 hour ago

JetCityNinja

Jet City Ninja @bartelldrugs I want to thank the managers at your Chinatown store for doing their best to limit hysteria and panic… https://t.co/ZdlSriXrtH 2 hours ago

jesusbemylight

Sergio Vieira RT @russian_market: #FLUSH Three armed robbers stole over 600 rolls of toilet paper from a delivery man in Hong Kong on Monday morning. Hon… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China coronavirus curb celebrated by government [Video]

China coronavirus curb celebrated by government

As infection numbers surge globally, downward trend in China continues with communist party hailing its efforts as major victory.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
Funeral home director says use your best judgment when it comes to attending services [Video]

Funeral home director says use your best judgment when it comes to attending services

Local funeral home directors say to use your best judgment when deciding whether or not to attend services amid the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.