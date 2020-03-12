Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uber Driver Protects Passengers

Uber Driver Protects Passengers

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Uber Driver Protects Passengers

Uber Driver Protects Passengers

KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson is finding out what steps one man is taking amid the coronavirus pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uber Driver Protects Passengers

A confirmed case of coronavirus in olmsted county á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in with local uber drivers about how they're protecting themselves and passengers.

She joins us now live from rochester.

Annalise?

Xxx jeremy kittleson is an uber driver in rochester.

He says he's always kept his car clean and sanitary á even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Kittleson keeps disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the back seat for passengers to use.

"being in rochester itself, there's sick people coming in and out forever and i'm actually myself a kidney transplant patient so i've been very careful the whole time i've been driving, because i have a habit of wiping my car down all the time usually a couple times a day" uber says it may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers who who have coronavirus or have been exposed to coronavirus.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

Any driver who is diagnosed with the virus will receive financial assistance from uber for up to 14 days while their account is suspended.///



Recent related news from verified sources

Uber won't say whether it's notifying people who rode with the New York driver who tested positive for coronavirus

Uber won't say whether it's notifying people who rode with the New York driver who tested positive for coronavirus· An Uber driver is currently in isolation in a New York City hospital after testing positive for...
Business Insider - Published

Self-driving car trajectory tracking gets closer to human-driver ideal

Self-driving car trajectory tracking gets closer to human-driver idealBeijing, Australia (SPX) Mar 10, 2020 Have you taken an Uber ride and disagreed with the "fastest"...
GPS Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'No coronavirus!': Uber driver rejects Italian passengers  [Video]

'No coronavirus!': Uber driver rejects Italian passengers 

These four young Italian men couldn't believe it as an Uber driver tried repeatedly to close the car door on them because of their nationality.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published
'No coronavirus!' London Uber allegedly rejects Italian passengers based on nationality [Video]

'No coronavirus!' London Uber allegedly rejects Italian passengers based on nationality

The shocking moment is captured as a UK Uber driver rejects four young Italian men waiting outside the London Zoo for a ride on Thursday (March 5). Dylan Bastonini tells Newsflare in an exclusive..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.