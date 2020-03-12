Uber Driver Protects Passengers

A confirmed case of coronavirus in olmsted county á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in with local uber drivers about how they're protecting themselves and passengers.

Xxx jeremy kittleson is an uber driver in rochester.

He says he's always kept his car clean and sanitary á even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Kittleson keeps disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the back seat for passengers to use.

"being in rochester itself, there's sick people coming in and out forever and i'm actually myself a kidney transplant patient so i've been very careful the whole time i've been driving, because i have a habit of wiping my car down all the time usually a couple times a day" uber says it may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers who who have coronavirus or have been exposed to coronavirus.

Any driver who is diagnosed with the virus will receive financial assistance from uber for up to 14 days while their account is suspended.