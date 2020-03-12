Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:10s - Published Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction After hearing from Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson on Lee Radford's dismissal Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss whats next for the Hull team and speculate on Lee Radford's future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wigan Warriors News Video: Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction https://t.co/77KFyQCp6q 16 hours ago