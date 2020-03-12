Global  

Lee Radford Dismissal Reaction

After hearing from Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson on Lee Radford's dismissal Brian Carney, Richard Agar and Phil Clarke discuss whats next for the Hull team and speculate on Lee Radford's future.

