Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: More Brawn Than Brains

It's almost everything you could ask for in a high-end Android phone, at least in theory.

In practice, I worry if a software update can fix its camera issues.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much more for most

I feel like I need to give Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra two scores. If I’m reviewing it solely on...
PC World - Published


Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo [Video]

Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:23Published
WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20 [Video]

WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
