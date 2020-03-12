Global  

Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows Live Nation has decided to officially postpone all of their tours domestically and internationally.

The decision was announced on March 12 alongside AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA.

In a statement released to ‘Variety,’ the agencies said they had formed a "global task force" to ensure “precautionary efforts.” Joint Statement, via ‘Variety’ According to company executives at Live Nation, all scheduled arena shows in March will be halted until April when the situation will be re-evaluated.

Live Nation’s goal is to reportedly resume touring in May or June.

Artists whose shows will be affected by this announcement include Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Post Malone and Cher.

