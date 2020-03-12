Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus Shuttering the heart of American theater follows NY Gov. Cuomo's ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. All of the 41 Broadway theaters seat more than 500 people. Cuomo's restriction is effective 5 p.m. Thursday. 31 plays and musicals will go dark, including 'Hamilton' and 'The Lion King.' Broadway's closing will last until April 12. The industry grossed $1.8 billion in its prior season. Losses this season are expected to be substantial. The closing marks the first time Broadway has gone dark due to a pandemic.