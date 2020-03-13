Global  

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

OC Rep. Katie Porter Faces Off With CDC Director Over Free Coronavirus Testing

One of the biggest problems facing the United States in the growing coronavirus pandemic is the lack of testing, but Orange County Representative Katie Porter fought Thursday to change that — pressing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to making those tests free.

Watch House Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Pursued CDC President Into Making Coronavirus Testing Free

Watch House Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Pursued CDC President Into Making Coronavirus Testing FreeWe can all thank House Representative Katie Porter for her persistence, excellent question asking,...
eBaums World - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Coronavirus Chiefs Fauci and Redfield Can’t Defend Testing Under Grilling By Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: ‘It Is A Failing’

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director...
Mediaite - Published


Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package [Video]

U.S. House passes coronavirus economic aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a coronavirus economic aid package Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave in an attempt to limit the financial damage caused by the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published
