Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local businesses react to parade being postponing

Local businesses react to parade being postponing

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Local businesses react to parade being postponing
Local businesses react to parade being postponing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local businesses react to parade being postponing

Good evening everyone i'm jason powles.

Thank you for joining us.

Over 300 hundred cases of coronavirus in new york and statewide... there are a number of closings, cancellations, and postponements with the governor banning mass gatherings of 500 people or more.

That includes the utica saint patrick's day parade.

But how will that effect business on varick street this weekend?

News channel 2's caitlin irla is live to tell us!

Good evening jason.

While the parade isn't happening this weekend.

Business owners here on varick street tell me thet how will that effect businesre is still plenty to do on saturday.

Nats every year after the saint patrick's day parade... this is what varick street looks like.

A sea of green, people everywhere having a good time.

And while the parade is postponed due to coronavirus concerns and the safety of the community... restaurant and bar owners want people to know they will still be open for business.

"i understand government officials have to do what they have to do but business on varick street is as usual luna will be open."

"normal hoururs, we will be we open at 10am, music starts at 12, should be open to about 5pm that eveing."

"all of our sepcials will continue, food specials drink specials."

Richard ferrone says in the past, the parade has been postponed for weather related reasons... but this is a much different scenario.

He says even though they will be open, he is taking the proper precautions.

"everything here we have to follow health codes an health laws so if you're sick stay home as everyone is saying, but we are open and we're keeping an eye on things, paying close attention to things but other wise, its s business usual."

As richard mentioned... if you feel sick stay home!

Don't put yourself and others at risk.

"i mean people are going to go out regardless and if they feel healthy, they're going to go out of the house" the governor also announcing today that events, gatherings, or places of business with l less than 500 people in attendance will be required to cut capacity by 50 percent.

There are some exceptions.

Those are posted for you on wktv.com.

The owner of luna's says of course they'll comply and do



Recent related news from verified sources

State launches survey to measure COVID-19’s impact on Florida businesses

The state of Florida has activated the Business Damage Assessment survey to assess the impact of...
bizjournals - Published

Google Maps businesses encouraged to update listings if affected by coronavirus

Google Maps is a useful place to find information about local businesses, and now, Google has...
9to5Google - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

0urQuadCities

OurQuadCities.com Quad Cities businesses owners react to cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade https://t.co/EiBzjDPL4D 17 hours ago

Local4NewsWHBF

Local 4 WHBF Quad Cities businesses owners react to cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day Parade https://t.co/iyxUM3qjiO 19 hours ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral For the first time in its history, the Syracuse St. Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed due to the coronavirus… https://t.co/H3Z1jeNJXw 20 hours ago

LauraDamonNDN

Laura Damon “It’s the day that a lot of businesses such as us look forward to...I’m hoping for the best [and] we’re gonna pull… https://t.co/zf0rtYwLI2 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak [Video]Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt in Kansas City, from hospitals to restaurants and stores.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:47Published

Downtown Mpls. Businesses Feeling COVID-19 Impact [Video]Downtown Mpls. Businesses Feeling COVID-19 Impact

Downtown Minneapolis on a Friday night is usually a hot spot in the city -- but that is not the case on a Friday night in the midst of COVID-19, reports Reg Chapman (2:49). WCCO 4 News At 10 - March..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.