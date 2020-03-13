Opening day for Trash Pandas could be delayed

Have dropped more than 7 percent!

The rocket city trash pandas could see their first ever franchise game pushed back as the coronavirus has put a pause on the world of sports.

He spoke with the trash pandas team owner about the potential for a delay.

Minor league baseball announced it is delaying the start of the season, but didn't say for how long.

Opening day for the trash pandas is april 15th... and the team is preparing as if that wont change.

Team owner ralph nelson has seen season delays before.

Take sot: ralph nelson - owner of rocket city trash pandas "i was involved with major league baseball when we had a couple of strikes and play stopped, we had a delay of several weeks when we had 9/11" nelson says a delay due to something like the coronavirus is different.... and the timing is unfortunate.

Take sot: ralph nelson - owner of rocket city trash pandas "it bothers us a little bit because we had planned so hard for this opening day and we may or may not have opening day on the 15th" but he says the team's opening day could still be on-time..... major league baseball announced it is delaying the season by two weeks... but minor league baseball never announced a timeframe nelson says because of that, he and his team must be ready.

Take sot: ralph nelson - owner of rocket city trash pandas "minor league baseball has said they will delay the start of the season but that can be as few as 7 days" for many in minor league baseball.... gamedays are crucial for a source of income.... nelson knows that, and hopes the coronavirus doesn't take away from people who depend on the game.

Take sot: ralph nelson - owner of rocket city trash pandas hopefully we will still play the 70 games, just play later into september which would be perfect and everyone would make the money they would have made" nelson tells me single game tickets will still go on sale this weekend and construction will still go on as planned.

Minor league baseball said it will announce how long the season's delay will be at a later time live in madison -- sd -- waay31 news.

