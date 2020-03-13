Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life

Global  

The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

(EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO INCORRECTLY REFERRED TO THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK STATE AS 'MARIO CUOMO.'

THE OFFENDING LINE HAS BEEN REMOVED IN THIS VERSION) Life in the U.S. upended overnight, from baseball to Broadway, food banks to blood drives - as coronavirus fears leave Americans scrambling.

Starting with Spring Break - and dashed dreams for kids as Disneyland shuts beginning Saturday.

March Madness canceled.

The NCAA announced Thursday that its men's and women's basketball tournaments will not take place.

Major League Baseball canceled the rest of spring training and opening day will be delayed.

The NHL suspended its season, following the NBA, which did the same after at least two players and a referee contracted the disease.

New York's Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are also shut.

And the massive Coachella Music Festival has been moved from April to October.

But it's not just large venues that are suffering.

Smaller ones, too, are feeling the heat - especially those that serve a critical need, like this food bank in Washington state.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) FOOD BANK WORKER, SAYING: "Social distancing is a thing, so big groups of volunteers that we have counted on are not able to come into the food bank right now." And some blood banks have seen big drop in donors, especially troubling during this health crisis, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, SAYING: "It is absolutely crucial for everyone to keep giving blood.

There is no danger in giving blood." College kids are packing up, not knowing when they will return, as more and more universities close their doors, shifting to online classes.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) TOWSON UNIVERSITY STUDENT JOE D'ANGELO, SAYING: "It's kind of a struggle for me because I don't have a car here, so I have to get someone to drive me back and help me move all my stuff." Businesses and private institutions are trying to take the lead - often without the federal government mandates - in an effort to slow the spread of the sometimes deadly coronavirus.

And as cases continue to mount, working from home went from optional to mandatory across Wall Street this week as financial firms reported their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus.




