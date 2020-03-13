Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden vs.



Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Trump Says Don't Have To Buy So Much



President Trump: “You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy, just relax.” After taking with leaders from grocery companies earlier in the day, Sunday the president urged Americans not to hoard.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:54 Published 58 minutes ago Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'



With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 1 hour ago