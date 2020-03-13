4 arrested in counterfeit cash bust

New at ten.

Tonight- these 4 people are in the limestone county jail.

They are accused of making counterfeit money, having stolen id's along with checks and credit cards.

Investigators found the items after searching a home on slate road on wednesday.

Waay 31's sydney martin talked to an investigator.

She learned the suspects tried to use the counterfeit money at a business in elkmont!

Syd "an investigator at the limestone county sheriff's office told me all of this evidence was recovered at a home in the county.

Investigators found stolen identities, counterfeit money along with personal documents.

Now clerks at 2 local businesses discovered the difference between this dollar bill and a real dollar bill and that's when they called authorities.

" meghan louk, neighbor, "it's like the color of grass.

Grass green.

It's like regular printer paper, like it's turning purple from the rain.

It doesn't even look like money."

Meghan louk told me she was shocked to see the counterfeit bills her neighbors were making..

Meghan louk, neighbor, "it's ridiculous that anybody would try to pass it."

Limestone county sheriff's office investigator caleb durden said they recovered more than 2 thousand dollars worth of fake bills.... caleb durden, investigator "if we charged them just with the counterfeit bill that was here they would be looking at just over 3000 years in prison."

Durden said derrick stephens and his girlfriend elizabeth anderson are currently only facing 27 charges for possession of a forged instrument.

He explained this surveillance video shows stephens walking into an elkmont business trying to use the fake money... he was caught with his girlfriend at walmart buying the printer used to print in late in february.

He told us anderson's mother and aunt are also facing charges.

Tiera jones , neighbor "it's unreal that they would actually try to even pass this off that they thought this would work as real money."

Meghan louk, neighbor, "i work hard i work for everything i have and if you don't want to work...why take from other people."

Everyone along the road told me they're glad the 4 were finally caught.

Tiera jones , neighbor "now i can let my kids out to play and feel somewhat safe i guess."

In limestone county sm waay 31 news.

The sheriff's office said the 4 could be facing more charges.

They also