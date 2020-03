India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case; Benchmark indices nosedive, trading halted for 45 minutes; 76-year-old dies due to coronavirus in India; Trump endorses 'namaste'; Justin Trudeau's wife contracts coronavirus; Amit Shah says no one to be marked 'doubtful' on NPR and more news #Sensex #Covid_19 #StockMarket #Nifty #CoronavirusPandemic

अमृता अजित हळदणकर RT @MahilaCongress : Be Informed Be Prepared Be Smart Be Safe Italy’s death count soars, while India records its first fatality. Stock mark… 1 day ago

A V RT @NewIndianXpress : ⚡️The total number of #Coronavirus cases rises to 79 after India records its first #COVID19 death in Karnataka's Kalbu… 1 day ago