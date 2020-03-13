Global  

Prince Charles hails enduring spirit of Australians who battled bushfires

The Prince of Wales has expressed his sympathy for those who suffered through the recent Australian bushfires, saying their ordeal must have seemed "like an apocalyptic vision of hell".

Charles was speaking at a fundraising dinner at Mansion House, in the City of London, where more than £130,000 was donated to the Australian Red Cross.

