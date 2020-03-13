Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

With fans queuing at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on Friday for the Formula One season-season opener, the race was cancelled just a few hours before the cars were scheduled to take to the track for the first time.

The decision came after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for the coronavirus and the British-based outfit scratched from the race, which attracts some 300,000 fans every year.

The coronavirus pandemic has shredded the global sporting calendar, with men's tennis shut down for six weeks, top European soccer leagues placed on hold, NHL suspended and Major League Baseball's opening day postponed.