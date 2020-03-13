Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Australian Grand Prix > Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

With fans queuing at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on Friday for the Formula One season-season opener, the race was cancelled just a few hours before the cars were scheduled to take to the track for the first time.

The decision came after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for the coronavirus and the British-based outfit scratched from the race, which attracts some 300,000 fans every year.

The coronavirus pandemic has shredded the global sporting calendar, with men's tennis shut down for six weeks, top European soccer leagues placed on hold, NHL suspended and Major League Baseball's opening day postponed.



Recent related news from verified sources

Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsReutersMotorAuthority


Formula 1: Australia Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus as F1 bosses perform U-turn and more races could follow

Formula One has confirmed the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is off. The official verdict...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •MotorAuthorityReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

donnie_connell

crazy cooter Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/kbZt8BbsSe 1 hour ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @Reuters: Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/Lu5O7NCczK https://t.co/XJdO7wK7H8 3 hours ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Capital 🔥 Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/cFjf31EuUe The… https://t.co/LQqTKJXJCa 7 hours ago

GBfe06

GB RT @Reuters: Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/0CwkdgH98v https://t.co/3PECaWS093 9 hours ago

ah1_cfc

Hussain CFC Aiden RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/EhSqZSSUmU 14 hours ago

todayng

TODAY Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/H4SDuVX3GX 14 hours ago

todayng

TODAY RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/BmuS0NZazD 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

The Firestone Grand Prix is canceled amid coronavirus concerns, IndyCar said in a statement on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' [Video]Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time'

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.