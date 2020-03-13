Global  

Chet Hanks says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'going to be alright'

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health.

Tom Hanks ‘Not Trippin” Over Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says Rapper Son Chet

Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet, posted a shirtless video in which he promised his folks are doing...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizIndependent


Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks knows parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are fighters through and through. After the A...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndian ExpressIndependentEntertainment Tonight



Taixster

Craig&Julie Newton RT @PardesSeleh: Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet thanks everybody for their prayers, says his parents are gonna be fine Also did you know Tom… 3 hours ago

jesusfknhatesme

Mama Llama Oh thank GOD Chet Hanks says it’s all gonna be alright. Everyone go back to business as usual! It’s fine! https://t.co/BJ2jogsgo9 4 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Chet Hanks Says Parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Are Fine’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/jNSNw2d7sl 5 hours ago

hannah_unsolved

h 🌙 RT @THR: "Wassup up everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet Hanks said in a video message on social media https://… 6 hours ago

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND.com RT @thejasminebrand: Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Says “F**k You” After Social Media User Says They Rather The Coronavirus Take Chet, Instead… 9 hours ago

swirlinglake

jackie carolle Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'fine' and 'not trippin' after coronavirus diagnosis, says son Chet https://t.co/KSSXNGLDhJ 12 hours ago

Cannovis

Earpie @Tiff_FitzHenry So you’re saying what Tom Hanks says is more right or important than what shirtless Chet says ? You… https://t.co/uZsM6CS4qA 14 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Health #Chet Chet Hanks Says Parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Are Fine’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/034… 14 hours ago


Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday on their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update [Video]Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update

ET Canada has the latest on all the entertainment events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Plus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson update fans on their recovery from the virus.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published

